Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Sysco stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

