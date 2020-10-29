Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 295.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

