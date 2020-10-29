Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after acquiring an additional 352,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

