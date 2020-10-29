Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

The Boeing stock opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.85. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

