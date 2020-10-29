Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSLV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,050,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 983,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

