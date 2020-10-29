Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,466 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 91,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 314,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 163,393 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LBTYK opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

