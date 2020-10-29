Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 496.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of HYEM opened at $22.60 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

