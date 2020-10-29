Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

