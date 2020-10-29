Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after purchasing an additional 176,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.18 and a beta of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

