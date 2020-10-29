Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $2.92. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.