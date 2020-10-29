Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,752,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.31 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

