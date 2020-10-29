Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diageo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 169,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Diageo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

