Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. State Street Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.