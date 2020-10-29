Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,755 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,115,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,579,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 846,559 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

BNS stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

