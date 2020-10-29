Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

