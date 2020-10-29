Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

