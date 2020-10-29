Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $209.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.83. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

