Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,405 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.50. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $945,429. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

