Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

