Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

NYSE SWK opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.