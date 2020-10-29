Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 869 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 97,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP Carey stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.72. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

