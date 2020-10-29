Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,441 Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 503,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 60.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

