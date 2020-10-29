Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after buying an additional 11,535,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,143,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after buying an additional 530,532 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,454,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,282,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 1,155,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.16 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

