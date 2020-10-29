Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,220 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 204.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857,462 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

DISCK stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

