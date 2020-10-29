Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.