Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $60,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $188,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

