Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $579,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $78,438.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $412,251,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.