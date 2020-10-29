BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.38.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $271,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.