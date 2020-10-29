BidaskClub Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $60.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $632.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,177 shares of company stock worth $378,673. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

