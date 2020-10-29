BidaskClub Upgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Buy

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXTC. Roth Capital lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.48. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 61.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.