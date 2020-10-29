BidaskClub Upgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.28.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.95 and a 200 day moving average of $240.99. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

