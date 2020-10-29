BidaskClub Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $882,180 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.