BidaskClub Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Hold

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

