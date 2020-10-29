BidaskClub Downgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IESC stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $673.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01. IES has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $635,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $989,735. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 150,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

