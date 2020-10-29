Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BCYC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

