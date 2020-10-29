Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 151,617,515 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.13.

About Bezant Resources (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

