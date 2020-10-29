Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico SA de CV has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95.

Get Betterware de Mexico SA de CV alerts:

About Betterware de Mexico SA de CV

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.