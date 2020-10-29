Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $13.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 8,759 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.