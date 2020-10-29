Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

