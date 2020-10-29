Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
