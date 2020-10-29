Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

