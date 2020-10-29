Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.89. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.45.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

