Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

