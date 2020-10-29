Berenberg Bank Increases Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

TPK opened at GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -904.58. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 17,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89), for a total value of £194,107.80 ($253,603.08). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £3,496.51 ($4,568.21). Insiders bought a total of 633 shares of company stock valued at $707,779 in the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

