Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.59 ($51.28).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €38.13 ($44.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.68 and a 200-day moving average of €33.61. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.