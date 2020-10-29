Benchmark Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $17.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Teck Resources stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

