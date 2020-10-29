Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.36. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

