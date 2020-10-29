Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BFSA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ETR BFSA opened at €34.75 ($40.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.78 and its 200 day moving average is €32.55. Befesa S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a fifty-two week high of €38.70 ($45.53).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

