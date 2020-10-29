Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €162.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been given a €162.00 ($190.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €144.30 ($169.76) on Tuesday. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is €168.81 and its 200-day moving average is €158.32.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

