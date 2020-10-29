BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

