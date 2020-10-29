Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.38 ($86.32).

FRA:BAYN opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.89. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

